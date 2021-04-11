Oppenheimer Holdings Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $42.39 per share and the market cap of $537.5 million, Oppenheimer Holdings stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Oppenheimer Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Oppenheimer Holdings is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 10.4% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Oppenheimer Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Oppenheimer Holdings at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Oppenheimer Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Oppenheimer Holdings over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Oppenheimer Holdings has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings of $9.28 a share. Its operating margin is 14.10%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Oppenheimer Holdings at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Oppenheimer Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Oppenheimer Holdings is 10.4%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 102.5%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Oppenheimer Holdings's return on invested capital is 6.99, and its cost of capital is 5.66. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Oppenheimer Holdings is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 96% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Oppenheimer Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

