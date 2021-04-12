52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Qualtrics International

The price of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $32.08, which is 45.3% off the 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 26.38 as of April 9.

Qualtrics International is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand and Product. The firm derives revenue from sales of subscriptions to access its XM Platform, research services and professional services.

Fourth quarter net loss was $14.5 million compared to $147.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

C3.ai

The price of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $61.03, which is 67.5% off the 52-week high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 27.79 as of April 9.

C3.ai is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that provides software-as-a-service applications under three divisions. The C3 AI Suite is a comprehensive application development and runtime environment designed to allow customers to rapidly design, develop and deploy Enterprise AI applications of any type; C3 AI Applications include a large and growing family of industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions that can be immediately installed and deployed; and C3.ai Ex Machina provides analytics for applying data science to everyday business decisions.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $16.85 million compared to a loss of $9.80 million for the comparable period of 2020.

CEO and 10% Owner Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,138,024 shares on March 17 at a price of $84.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.35% since then.

Director and 10% Owner Baker Hughes Holdings LLC sold 873,431 shares on April 8 at a price of $64.25 and 189,188 shares on April 9 at a price of $60.86. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.28%.

10% Owner TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors sold 1,129,156 shares on March 15 at a price of $87.54; 264,161 shares on March 16 at a price of $85.62; and 600,000 shares on March 22 at a price of $76.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.76% since then.

Desktop Metal

The price of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $14.12, which is 60.8% off the 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 135.78 as of April 9.

Desktop Metal manufactures metal and carbon fiber 3D printers. The 3D metal printing helps in the design and development of automotive parts, consumer goods, manufacture of industrial equipment and design of mechanical systems. The company ships its product to markets in the Americas, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, of which most of the revenue is derived from the Americas and EMEA.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $25.4 million.

Director Leo J. Hindery Jr. sold 250,000 shares on March 17 at a price of $19.35. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 27.03%.

Instil Bio

The price of Instil Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $22.03, which is 27.3% off the 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 11015.00 as of April 9.

Instil Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company develops cell therapy of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocytes. Its product candidates in the pipeline include ITIL-168 for indications such as melanoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and cervical cancer; and ITIL-306 (FOLR1) with indications such as gynecological, non-small cell lung cancer and others.

On March 23, the company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 18,400,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $20.00 per share.

CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Bronson Crouch bought 450,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 10.15% since then.

10% Owner Vivo Capital Fund IX, L.P. bought 300,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 10.15%.

Director Nimish P. Shah bought 300,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 10.15% since then.

Director Jack Nielsen bought 300,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 10.15%.

Director R. Kent McGaughy Jr. bought 450,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 10.15% since then.

10% Owner Curative Ventures V LLC bought 450,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 10.15%.

Thoma Bravo Advantage

The price of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $10.25, which is 24.0% off the 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 1.86 as of April 9.

Thoma Bravo Advantage is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or blank check company. It does not have its own operations and instead intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

On Jan. 20, the company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares priced at $10.00 per share.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition

The price of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $10.01, which is 32.9% off the 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.3 billion.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or blank check company. It does not have its own operations, and intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is focused on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

On March 30, Paysafe Group Holdings Limited and Foley Trasimene Acquisition announced that they had completed their previously announced merger.

