>
Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.5 million of Shares

April 12, 2021 | About: MRNA +5.26%

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $132.27 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $56.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.920000 with and P/S ratio of 69.24.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $132.27. The price of the stock has increased by 6.54% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $129.77. The price of the stock has increased by 8.59% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $127.11. The price of the stock has increased by 10.86% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $132.76. The price of the stock has increased by 6.15% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $131.71. The price of the stock has increased by 6.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $132.85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.07% since.
  • See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $131.63. The price of the stock has increased by 7.06% since.
  • General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $130.01. The price of the stock has increased by 8.39% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $129.71. The price of the stock has increased by 8.64% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $132.63. The price of the stock has increased by 6.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here

.

