Evmo Inc (YAYO) Former CEO Ramy El-batrawi Sold $510,782 of Shares

April 12, 2021 | About: YAYO +8.18%

Former CEO of Evmo Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ramy El-batrawi (insider trades) sold 146,356 shares of YAYO on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $3.49 a share. The total sale was $510,782.

Evmo Inc has a market cap of $125.405 million; its shares were traded at around $3.570000 with and P/S ratio of 14.60.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Former CEO Ramy El-batrawi sold 146,356 shares of YAYO stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $3.49. The price of the stock has increased by 2.29% since.
  • Former CEO Ramy El-batrawi sold 145,900 shares of YAYO stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $3.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.05% since.

