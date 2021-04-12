Guangshen Railway Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Guangshen Railway Co (OTCPK:GSHHY, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.2 per share and the market cap of $1.4 billion, Guangshen Railway Co stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Guangshen Railway Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Guangshen Railway Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 3.83% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Guangshen Railway Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.12, which which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Guangshen Railway Co is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Guangshen Railway Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Guangshen Railway Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Guangshen Railway Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.4 billion and loss of $0.559 a share. Its operating margin is -10.85%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, the profitability of Guangshen Railway Co is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Guangshen Railway Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Guangshen Railway Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 70% of the companies in Transportation industry. Guangshen Railway Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -28.9%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Guangshen Railway Co's ROIC is -4.63 while its WACC came in at 6.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Guangshen Railway Co is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Guangshen Railway Co (OTCPK:GSHHY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Guangshen Railway Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

