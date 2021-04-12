Prosperity Planning, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Ford Motor Co

Investment company Prosperity Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Ford Motor Co, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prosperity Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Prosperity Planning, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 392,484 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.53% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 125,152 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 137,448 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.01% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 48,968 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.30% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 26,267 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21%

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 110,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $434.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.865300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 82,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 137,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 324.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.04%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.719600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.388900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.