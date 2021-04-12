Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Salesforce.com Inc, CME Group Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, CSX Corp, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Oak Harvest Investment Services (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, CME Group Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, CSX Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Harvest Investment Services. As of 2021Q1, Oak Harvest Investment Services owns 71 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CME, TMO, NFLX, SQ, WYNN, ISRG, BP, VCSH, LIN,

CME, TMO, NFLX, SQ, WYNN, ISRG, BP, VCSH, LIN, Added Positions: CRM, UNP, SPYG, VOO, DEO, AMZN, LULU, HLT, ADBE, AAPL, MA, MDT, MS, DIA, NVDA, SBUX, VIG, STZ, BMY, MSFT, EA, MCD, NKE, CAT, JPM, GOOGL, FB, LLY, DPZ, WMT, VYM, AKAM, DIS, ABBV, QCOM, VZ, WPC, ET, SPY,

CRM, UNP, SPYG, VOO, DEO, AMZN, LULU, HLT, ADBE, AAPL, MA, MDT, MS, DIA, NVDA, SBUX, VIG, STZ, BMY, MSFT, EA, MCD, NKE, CAT, JPM, GOOGL, FB, LLY, DPZ, WMT, VYM, AKAM, DIS, ABBV, QCOM, VZ, WPC, ET, SPY, Reduced Positions: AMAT, JNJ, TXN, DE, AVGO, PEP, LMT, EL, AMGN, HD, CCI, VGSH, BRK.B, CVX, XOM, V,

AMAT, JNJ, TXN, DE, AVGO, PEP, LMT, EL, AMGN, HD, CCI, VGSH, BRK.B, CVX, XOM, V, Sold Out: CSX, RTX, INTC, BAC, DUK, VTI,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 50,061 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.32% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 266,689 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.39% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 229,853 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,789 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 52,815 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 14,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $477.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $552.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $262.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $129.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 19,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $783.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 254.98%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 150.24%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 21,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $174.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3370.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 77.45%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.