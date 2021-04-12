>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Salesforce.com Inc, CME Group Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, CSX Corp, Johnson & Johnson

April 12, 2021 | About: CRM -1.01% UNP +0.68% DEO -1% AMZN +0.42% LULU +1.32% HLT -0.2% CME +0.07% TMO -0.34% NFLX -0.34% SQ +1.15% WYNN -0.55% ISR -4.67%

Investment company Oak Harvest Investment Services (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, CME Group Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, CSX Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Harvest Investment Services. As of 2021Q1, Oak Harvest Investment Services owns 71 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oak Harvest Investment Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+harvest+investment+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oak Harvest Investment Services
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 50,061 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.32%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 266,689 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.39%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 229,853 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,789 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 52,815 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 14,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $477.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $552.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $262.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $129.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 19,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $783.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 254.98%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 150.24%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 21,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $174.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3370.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 77.45%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oak Harvest Investment Services. Also check out:

1. Oak Harvest Investment Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oak Harvest Investment Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oak Harvest Investment Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oak Harvest Investment Services keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)