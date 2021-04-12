Legacy Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, StoneMor Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

Investment company Legacy Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, StoneMor Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells McDonald's Corp, StoneMor Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Copart Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Advisors, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PNC, STON, UNP, IWP, T, ALK, ABBV, MUB, MMM, ABT, PGR, SEIC, VTV,

PNC, STON, UNP, IWP, T, ALK, ABBV, MUB, MMM, ABT, PGR, SEIC, VTV, Added Positions: OEF, VOO, VTWO, AAPL, QQQ, GSLC, AXP, JPM, GSIE, BA, JNJ, PEG, PM, GOOG, GE, XOM, AMZN, PFE, VZ, TLND, VO,

OEF, VOO, VTWO, AAPL, QQQ, GSLC, AXP, JPM, GSIE, BA, JNJ, PEG, PM, GOOG, GE, XOM, AMZN, PFE, VZ, TLND, VO, Reduced Positions: MCD, IWB, AMGN, IWM, IWR,

MCD, IWB, AMGN, IWM, IWR, Sold Out: 3V8, GILD, CPRT, TIF, TIP,

For the details of Legacy Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 253,791 shares, 22.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 67,697 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.87% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,142 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 145,620 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 16,512 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $180.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in StoneMor Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 161,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.97%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 19,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in StoneMor Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.13.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.