HMS Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company HMS Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HMS Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HMS Capital Management, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEM, IWD, SLQD, IJJ, FND, WM, CRNC, FIVE, PGNY, MSI, PNC, BKNG, JCI, SUB, MUB, INTC, BAC,

EEM, IWD, SLQD, IJJ, FND, WM, CRNC, FIVE, PGNY, MSI, PNC, BKNG, JCI, SUB, MUB, INTC, BAC, Added Positions: PFF, XLE, BLK, TEAM, TREX, AMED, FTNT, CB, CMI, NFLX, ABT, QCOM,

PFF, XLE, BLK, TEAM, TREX, AMED, FTNT, CB, CMI, NFLX, ABT, QCOM, Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, LQD, IJK, SHV, MSFT, IWP, DLR, PYPL, ASML, HYG, NEE, AAPL, TMO, FISV, IVW, FRPT, LULU, KEYS, ETSY, ADBE, HUM, AMZN, FB, RNG, LHX, NKE, VZ, MCD, UNH, GOOGL, NVDA, VIG, ICE, CMG, MA, IWY, AVGO, NEO, ACN, WMT, PG, DIS, EDU, AMGN, DHI, GS, ALGN, J, CPRT, ENPH, BMY, VEEV, TSM, ROST, JPM, YETI, KNSL, UNP, GLOB, EPAM, PODD, PLD, TYL, MKTX, LHCG, JNJ, CHGG, HLNE, SHW, MPWR, CMCSA, VTI, THO,

SPY, QQQ, LQD, IJK, SHV, MSFT, IWP, DLR, PYPL, ASML, HYG, NEE, AAPL, TMO, FISV, IVW, FRPT, LULU, KEYS, ETSY, ADBE, HUM, AMZN, FB, RNG, LHX, NKE, VZ, MCD, UNH, GOOGL, NVDA, VIG, ICE, CMG, MA, IWY, AVGO, NEO, ACN, WMT, PG, DIS, EDU, AMGN, DHI, GS, ALGN, J, CPRT, ENPH, BMY, VEEV, TSM, ROST, JPM, YETI, KNSL, UNP, GLOB, EPAM, PODD, PLD, TYL, MKTX, LHCG, JNJ, CHGG, HLNE, SHW, MPWR, CMCSA, VTI, THO, Sold Out: XLK, BRK.B, DPZ, KO, INCY, SSRM, LMT, MELI, XEL, V, NEM, SPLK, BABA, EQX, HD,

For the details of HMS Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hms+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 137,000 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 103,048 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.04% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 65,742 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 125,021 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,566 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.94%

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 125,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $154.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 37,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.762400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 43,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 979.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.682700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 88,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 104,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 76.16%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $804.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 64.51%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $231.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46. The stock is now traded at around $281.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $161.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $16.35.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.