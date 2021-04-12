Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, MicroStrategy Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, MicroStrategy Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc . As of 2021Q1, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc owns 196 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MSTR, NSC, MVIS, RTX, PTPI, AGGY, IUSB, PNC, BNTX, IWS, MDYG, MJ,
- Added Positions: QQQ, PLTR, SQ, VOO, MSFT, BNDX, SHEN, VEU, SUSB, APPN, VEA, VO, ARCO, SPLG, TSLA, CCI, NTNX, SPTS, AMT, VB, VSS, TIP, VTWO, CRM, FVD, ARKK, INFN, DLTR, GOOGL, VONV, BWA, SPLK, CLDR, NUVA, VWO, TREE, DOCU, SPEM, ESGE, BIL, AGZ, VONG, QLYS, V, XOM, DXCM, ISTB, SRVR, VTEB, BSV, NKE, IVV, PZZA, DVA, VBK, NUAN, VNQ, PSTG, BRK.B, BND, EXAS, RPD, SHOP, JNJ, COLL, FEYE, NEE, BA, AWK, C, MGK, WGO, PANW, WMT, SNOW, GOVT, IJR, NVDA, ENB, PII, IJT, DIS, CTXS, WDAY, GS, NOW, HD, ZION, OZK, AKAM,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, BABA, EFV, FB, SCZ, TRIP, HYG, VUG, VTI, SPY, EEM, BOOT, CRNC, UAA, BIDU, MELI, TFC, SPSM, GE, AMD, PEP, CCL, ESGU, AMZN, VYMI, IAU, CDLX, ABT, STIP, GSLC, SPIB, IAGG, XLK, ACN, MA, D, TGT, SO, IBM, JPM, LOW, IXN, ANF, BAX, F, PFE, DFE, IBB, PSEC, UNH, GLD, PTMN, GOOG,
- Sold Out: IWV, SLQD, IWM, IVE, SCHB, VXUS, SCHA, LQD, SCHF, SCHV, RY, VCSH, SCHC, SCHE, SCHH, SUSC, USRT, DVY, SCHD, SHV, USIG, ITA, XLV, SHYG, XLP, CL, QLTA, CHTR,
For the details of ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acorn+financial+advisory+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 555,314 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,777 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,847 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,352 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1348.23%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 42,903 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.78%
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $710.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 12,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $272.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microvision Inc (MVIS)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.865300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1348.23%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 34,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 385.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 84,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 46,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co by 90.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.87 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $45.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 42,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC . Also check out:
1. ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC keeps buying