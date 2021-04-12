Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TXN, BRK.B, ORI, UGI, AMRN,

TXN, BRK.B, ORI, UGI, AMRN, Added Positions: IVV, AGG, IVE, SHY, IEFA, IEMG, IWF, IJS, JNJ, SHYG, IJJ, IYR, AMZN, GOOGL, XLF, MUB, MCD, BA, IYH,

IVV, AGG, IVE, SHY, IEFA, IEMG, IWF, IJS, JNJ, SHYG, IJJ, IYR, AMZN, GOOGL, XLF, MUB, MCD, BA, IYH, Reduced Positions: IWD, IWV, EFA, IVW, EEM, IWM, IJK, OEF, SPY, IJH, IJT, XLK, VEU, DVY, XLV, VIG, SDY, VWO, VYM, AAPL, IWR, QQQ, XLB, GLD, IUSV, DIA, XLU, XLP, IWS, KO, UPS,

IWD, IWV, EFA, IVW, EEM, IWM, IJK, OEF, SPY, IJH, IJT, XLK, VEU, DVY, XLV, VIG, SDY, VWO, VYM, AAPL, IWR, QQQ, XLB, GLD, IUSV, DIA, XLU, XLP, IWS, KO, UPS, Sold Out: IWB, FB, VNQ,

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 68,434 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 114,855 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,413 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 108,730 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.25% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 37,036 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.26%

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $5.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 359.48%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 20,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.25%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 114,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 143.34%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 57,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.25%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.228000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 108,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.13%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 89,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 219.99%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 46,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.