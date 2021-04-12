Calamos Wealth Management Llc Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Sysco Corp, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Applied Materials Inc

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Calamos Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Sysco Corp, Danaher Corp, Chevron Corp, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Baxter International Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Calamos Wealth Management Llc owns 238 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 300,389 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 629,394 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 540,903 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 227,263 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 220,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 540,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41. The stock is now traded at around $154.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 63,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 263,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 1076.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 72,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 491.28%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 53,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 290.80%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $552.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 1188.60%. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $381.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 1222.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 41.10%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $696.724000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1478.03 and $1671.24, with an estimated average price of $1567.75.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.