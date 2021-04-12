Calamos Advisors Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oracle Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Assurant Inc, Wells Fargo

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Calamos Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oracle Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells Danaher Corp, Assurant Inc, Wells Fargo, Sempra Energy, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Calamos Advisors Llc owns 542 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,503,402 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,561,864 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,363,950 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 724.14% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,142,000 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,596 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $591.392800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.440700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 242,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.22 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 221,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 92,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 724.14%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 1,363,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 74.37%. The purchase prices were between $92.06 and $100.49, with an estimated average price of $97.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 661,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 141.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 662,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 100.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,053,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 580.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 725,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 101.22%. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $380.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 124,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1478.03 and $1671.24, with an estimated average price of $1567.75.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $115.99 and $135.14, with an estimated average price of $125.36.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

