Calamos Advisors Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oracle Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Assurant Inc, Wells Fargo

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Calamos Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oracle Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells Danaher Corp, Assurant Inc, Wells Fargo, Sempra Energy, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Calamos Advisors Llc owns 542 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ALGN, SLQT, PNM, CAE, CHNG, BRKS, OAS, FLT, ICAD, SIMO, CNQ, LQD, NVEE, NTAP, BOOT, PRAH, SHAK, ICHR, PII, PENN, ESTA, SI, VELOU, ASPN, OHPAU, QUOT, CPRI, FLL, CDMO, INFO, QMCO, TVTX, ORGO, ON, OSTK, KNX, HYFM, ABNB, EAR, AWH, XGN, DT, REAL, TCOM, RADA, XPO, FRTA, PRTY, SUM, IFF, CROX, INFU, LIND, GLUU, MMYT, EDU, DRIO,
- Added Positions: SPY, ORCL, DCUE, NEEPQ, CARR, AMZN, PAYC, NFLX, LYFT, MSFT, CZR, ALC, LVS, NVDA, UNP, ACN, VRTX, BSX, DHR, NOW, LLY, FIS, KIRK, DHI, AL, FB, GM, AIZ, XOM, LIN, DIS, WDAY, CFXA, SNOW, ALXN, DXCM, FCX, GPN, IBN, MXIM, NOC, XLNX, DAL, TRU, MGP, SE, WORK, ABG, BRK.B, CSX, CAT, CUTR, FLIR, JNJ, MS, CRM, SYY, CMG, ALGT, RP, GOOG, STIM, AXNX, AZEK, T, ABT, ADBE, A, AXP, BA, BMY, CX, CSCO, CMCSA, STZ, CPA, COST, CMI, HDB, HON, INTC, JPM, AXGN, LOW, MDT, MRK, ODFL, PEP, PFE, PXD, QCOM, SONY, SBUX, TGT, AXON, UBS, VZ, OPRX, MA, V, GNRC, ABBV, CHGG, MBUU, VRNS, SGRY, TTD, LOVE, DKNG, MMM, CB, AES, PLD, AFL, APD, ARE, ALL, MO, HES, AEP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AMGN, APH, ADM, AJG, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BLL, BK, BDX, BIIB, BLK, APYX, CMS, CVS, CNC, CME, CHD, CI, CTXS, CTSH, CL, ED, DRI, DE, DLR, DIOD, D, DUK, EOG, ETN, EIX, EMR, ETR, EXC, NEE, FDX, FRT, FE, FISV, IT, GD, GIS, GILD, MNST, WELL, HPQ, IBM, ITW, ILMN, INFY, INTU, JKHY, JCI, K, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LEG, LMT, MTB, SPGI, MCK, MET, MAA, MHK, NEM, NI, NSC, NTRS, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PAYX, PVH, BKNG, PRU, PEG, PSA, DGX, O, REG, REGN, ROST, SMG, SHW, SPG, SO, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, TXN, UDR, VFC, VLO, WBA, WDC, WY, XEL, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, WU, TEL, ULTA, PM, VRSK, DG, CHTR, CBOE, HCA, FBHS, XYL, APTV, PSX, FIVE, PNR, TWTR, VCYT, ALLE, GLOB, WMS, SHOP, KHC, ITMR, FOXA, DOW, ZM, CTVA, SITM, OTIS, ASAN, SCHX,
- Reduced Positions: AEPPL, TSM, LULU, TMO, CCI, MAS, AMD, LH, LRCX, DTP, JNK, GS, USB, RDFN, UBER, CVX, WMT, WM, KSU, NVO, PG, UPS, AVGO, AMAT, RNG, MGNI, SCHW, GOOGL, MRVL, RIO, RCL, COF, CCL, DECK, HUM, MGM, NKE, PRTS, CELH, NTRA, PRPL, GRWG, GDS, CDLX, CSTL, BRP, SWT, DEN, ATVI, ITUB, BLFS, CE, C, COP, EW, EXPE, HALO, LHX, MMC, MCD, SLM, LUV, RTX, WFC, WMB, MELI, MPC, ZTS, JD, ZLAB, MDB, VCEL, AMED, ARWR, KO, DD, F, MPWR, SAIA, SHYF, WYNN, HEES, AER, DFS, ADUS, FRC, EXPI, KMI, BABA, ETSY, SQ, TWLO, COUP, TDW, ACMR, ICLK, ZS, ESTC, CHWY, SPT, FOUR, MEG, OSH, LSF, IWB, AEIS, GNSS, BIDU, SAM, EQIX, EL, LAD, PEGA, RGEN, SLB, TREX, WLL, ATEC, CDNA, LPLA, HZNP, BLD, TDOC, Z, FND, ROKU, INSP, SIBN, YETI, PHR, ONEW, KC, AGG,
- Sold Out: DHRPA.PFD, AIZP.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, SREPA.PFD, BACPL.PFD, SREPB.PFD, TIF, EV, CCS, KNSL, RAMP, LGIH, NGVT, MRTX, FOLD, UAL, MYOV, TFX, RBA, SWN, TPTX, FOCS, BAND, BHVN, INSM, LHCG, NVRO, APAM, YNDX, NLS, RUSHA, MLCO, VIA, WAB, TTWO, GAN, NIO, SLP, CMCO, LASR, SPOT, MUB, HEI, POOL, ZYXI, J, PODD, LPSN, RARE, NICE, MASI, GMAB, PBR, CWB, HDV, SCHA, JMIA, TME, DMTK, NDLS, GOL, AMOT,
For the details of CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calamos+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,503,402 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,561,864 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,363,950 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 724.14%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,142,000 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,596 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $591.392800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.440700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 242,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CAE Inc (CAE)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.22 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 221,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 92,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 724.14%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 1,363,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 74.37%. The purchase prices were between $92.06 and $100.49, with an estimated average price of $97.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 661,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 141.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 662,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 100.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,053,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 580.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 725,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 101.22%. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $380.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 124,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1478.03 and $1671.24, with an estimated average price of $1567.75.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZP.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $115.99 and $135.14, with an estimated average price of $125.36.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPB.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.31 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $102.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC keeps buying