Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Buys Oracle Corp, General Dynamics Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Union Pacific Corp, International Business Machines Corp

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, General Dynamics Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, eBay Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Union Pacific Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co owns 138 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GD, AEP, IEFA, EBAY, SPYG,

GD, AEP, IEFA, EBAY, SPYG, Added Positions: ORCL, SPY, IJH, EFA, IVV, VYM, IJR, EEM, MEOH, PSA, FB, DUK, C, ADBE, NFLX, GOOGL, CNC, AMZN,

ORCL, SPY, IJH, EFA, IVV, VYM, IJR, EEM, MEOH, PSA, FB, DUK, C, ADBE, NFLX, GOOGL, CNC, AMZN, Reduced Positions: PG, UNP, IBM, PFE, MMM, APD, NEE, MRK, AXP, CI, HON, ABBV, XOM, ABT, INTC, GIS, BMY, KO, VOO, IYY, T, COP, PEP, GE, MAR, MDT, EMR, PNC, CL, CSCO, CVX, IJJ, CVS, EXC, TXN, EFG, BK,

PG, UNP, IBM, PFE, MMM, APD, NEE, MRK, AXP, CI, HON, ABBV, XOM, ABT, INTC, GIS, BMY, KO, VOO, IYY, T, COP, PEP, GE, MAR, MDT, EMR, PNC, CL, CSCO, CVX, IJJ, CVS, EXC, TXN, EFG, BK, Sold Out: LLY, CB, DRI, ROK,

For the details of BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burke+%26+herbert+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,372 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,821 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,910 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,798 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 11,384 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.466000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 329.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.