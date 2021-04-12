Carlson Capital Management Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Blink Charging Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Northfield, MN, based Investment company Carlson Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, S&P Global Inc, Allstate Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Blink Charging Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sirius XM Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlson Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Carlson Capital Management owns 144 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHW, GLD, SPGI, ALL, MCD, BA, FUL, RTX, ABBV, BND, DLN, VIS, XLF, XLK, XLV,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 700,478 shares, 25.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 464,353 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 794,930 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 454,617 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.62% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 190,896 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $258.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $370.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 109.97%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $271.478100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $134.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $68.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in General Electric Co by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.