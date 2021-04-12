ERn Financial, LLC Buys Exact Sciences Corp, Stellantis NV, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Stellantis NV

Investment company ERn Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exact Sciences Corp, Stellantis NV, Philip Morris International Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERn Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ERn Financial, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXAS, FCAM, PM, GD, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG,

EXAS, FCAM, PM, GD, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, Added Positions: LMBS, FIXD, FMB, FTCS, QUAL, IEFA, FVD, SPAB, SPSM, IUSV, EEM, ESGD, T, ESGU, V, VZ, SWKS, MSFT, BA, BRK.B, SAN, AMZN, FB, IGF, HON,

LMBS, FIXD, FMB, FTCS, QUAL, IEFA, FVD, SPAB, SPSM, IUSV, EEM, ESGD, T, ESGU, V, VZ, SWKS, MSFT, BA, BRK.B, SAN, AMZN, FB, IGF, HON, Reduced Positions: DFEB, IYW, MTUM, VTI, VUG, ARKG, IVV, SPYV, VOT, IJR, SLYG, VO, EFAV, VBK, VOO, MUB, SPMD, SLYV, JHML, IJH, VBR, MMM, IUSB, VOE, CWB, XMLV,

DFEB, IYW, MTUM, VTI, VUG, ARKG, IVV, SPYV, VOT, IJR, SLYG, VO, EFAV, VBK, VOO, MUB, SPMD, SLYV, JHML, IJH, VBR, MMM, IUSB, VOE, CWB, XMLV, Sold Out: STLA, TSLA,

For the details of ERn Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ern+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 136,516 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 362,140 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 221,160 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 230,087 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 263,585 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2255.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 99 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 36.40%. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $3.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.