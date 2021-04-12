First PREMIER Bank Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Raven Industries Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Investment company First PREMIER Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Raven Industries Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Viatris Inc, FlexShopper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First PREMIER Bank. As of 2021Q1, First PREMIER Bank owns 304 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STIP, VUG, LMBS, QCLN, EXAS, LOGI, VTRS, FMS, PINS, CNXC, HIG, K, CASH, APA, SHOP, VNT,

STIP, VUG, LMBS, QCLN, EXAS, LOGI, VTRS, FMS, PINS, CNXC, HIG, K, CASH, APA, SHOP, VNT, Added Positions: VTV, RAVN, VTI, BSV, VB, FIXD, VEU, VYM, VO, BND, VGT, RSP, PGX, VWO, VEA, VHT, SPYD, GILD, SPY, V, ABBV, MSFT, VFH, FTCS, VIG, GSK, COP, EMR, VZ, MA, FE, CVX, VPU, CSX, GM, VIOO, AMZN, CMP, PRU, IJR, IBM, ED, DAKT, TSLA,

VTV, RAVN, VTI, BSV, VB, FIXD, VEU, VYM, VO, BND, VGT, RSP, PGX, VWO, VEA, VHT, SPYD, GILD, SPY, V, ABBV, MSFT, VFH, FTCS, VIG, GSK, COP, EMR, VZ, MA, FE, CVX, VPU, CSX, GM, VIOO, AMZN, CMP, PRU, IJR, IBM, ED, DAKT, TSLA, Reduced Positions: ISTB, BRK.A, VNQI, NWE, DUK, XEL, PFE, IWF, FPAY, ZBH, EVRG, DIS, ES, MCD, DD, CVS, PCN, AXP, TLT, QQQ, ADP, BIDU, IJK, AGG, WK, DAL, GE, PDT, COF, CAH, CE, NSC, DOW, CME, CFR, MMM, PAYX, XOM,

ISTB, BRK.A, VNQI, NWE, DUK, XEL, PFE, IWF, FPAY, ZBH, EVRG, DIS, ES, MCD, DD, CVS, PCN, AXP, TLT, QQQ, ADP, BIDU, IJK, AGG, WK, DAL, GE, PDT, COF, CAH, CE, NSC, DOW, CME, CFR, MMM, PAYX, XOM, Sold Out: SCHO, VIA, PFF, IJS, LUV, TGT, GRUB, BAX, SCHZ, SCHD, TWTR, GS, EPD, CNP, CAT, WEC, ALC, APA, XLY, XOP,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 82,272 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,266 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 61,395 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,608 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% NorthWestern Corp (NWE) - 120,596 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $271.478100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $65.453500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20200.77%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 26,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 419.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 85,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3051.01%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 23,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 52.36%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.157700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1282.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.026800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 53,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.