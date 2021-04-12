>
Articles 

Partners HealthCare System, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

April 12, 2021 | About: IVV +0.05% AGG -0.07%

Investment company Partners HealthCare System, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners HealthCare System, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Partners HealthCare System, Inc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Partners HealthCare System, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/partners+healthcare+system%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Partners HealthCare System, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 819,849 shares, 51.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.55%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,043,973 shares, 36.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.06%
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 847,113 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio.
Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Partners HealthCare System, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.38%. The holding were 819,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Partners HealthCare System, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 2,043,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Partners HealthCare System, Inc. Also check out:

