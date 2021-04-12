Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys KKR Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Equifax Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Intel Corp, MicroStrategy Inc

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Triangle Securities Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys KKR Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Equifax Inc, Sabre Corp, Facebook Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Intel Corp, MicroStrategy Inc, Tiffany, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triangle Securities Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 167 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EFX, SABR, VHT, MO, TT, ACN,
- Added Positions: KKR, BX, D, FB, K, KO, MSFT, CVS, SPLK, CERN, ADBE, MRK, ROP, CRM, VEEV, JNJ, IBB, AAP, BMY, STZ, XOM, AMZN, BDX, BRK.B, RTX, CSCO, PG, DD, DUK, WRK, COP, PEP, SLB, WMT, MCD, BWA, IBM, ENB, PFE, COST,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, INTC, SLYV, VGT, VCR, LOW, SPY, TGT, DVY, VYM, JPM, GS, SDY, CAT, DE, AVGO, T, DGRW, BIIB, VV, IJS, LRCX, VTI, LLY, RSP, VUG, VTV, CARR, CTVA, ORCL, UNH, MDLZ, TFC, CL, EMR, NEE, FCNCA, LMT, MGM, NKE, NSC, SHW, TXN, IGV, UNP, GD, FDX, DOW, DAR, TROW, COF, BLK,
- Sold Out: MSTR, TIF, CLX, ENTG,
For the details of Triangle Securities Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triangle+securities+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 161,496 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 29,613 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 123,658 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,186 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 35,799 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $187.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $230.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $169.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $287.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 67,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97.
