Huntington National Bank Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Facebook Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Huntington National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Silver Trust, Caterpillar Inc, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Facebook Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huntington National Bank. As of 2021Q1, Huntington National Bank owns 2448 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VXUS, VTRS, AES, ARKG, ARKW, AGD, AVK, ABNB, AWF, ALNY, ALTG, AIV, AIRC, AINV, ARI, ARCC, AUPH, AGR, AXSM, BAND, BKH, BOE, MFL, CII, BLNK, BAM, BURL, CSGS, GOOS, CM, CSR, LNG, CLH, CTR, GLV, GLO, CNXC, CVA, CYTK, HYLB, DDOG, ETY, ETW, ETJ, FREL, FHB, FFA, HYLS, FTF, FCEL, GLT, GER, HA, HTA, IDA, INSP, PRFZ, PGF, BSCL, BSCM, ISBC, IRM, IGF, IQLT, KB, KMF, KBA, LHCG, SCD, LDOS, USA, LBRDA, MIN, NEO, NML, OCUL, OPI, OPEN, OPK, TLK, PCN, PHK, PDI, PINC, PRG, IGHG, RDFN, RVT, FEZ, GXC, BIL, SAGE, SCHO, SNOW, SWI, LRN, SUM, TRP, TMX, WD5A, TRIB, UGI, UPST, VALE, ANGL, SMH, EMLC, VFH, VER, VRT, VSTO, VNT, IGD, YETI, AY, LAZ,
- Added Positions: EEM, IJR, IAU, SLV, CAT, AMAT, DE, FCX, CMG, TSLA, HUM, DOW, PH, SHW, AMZN, BA, LRCX, NVDA, ISRG, SYY, AMD, SHY, IGSB, PLD, ATVI, BLK, COF, DIS, ITW, PGX, TIP, MTB, ROK, V, GOOGL, ADI, CVX, CCI, MUB, JPM, NUE, RWO, KRE, TXN, VTI, DES, AVB, BAX, BKNG, DHI, HLT, HYG, GVI, JNJ, LLY, NKE, UNH, VLO, VUG, DOL, AXP, AWK, ANTM, CHTR, CHWY, DLR, EW, EXPO, XMLV, SPLV, XSLV, IVV, IWD, IWB, IYJ, EFAV, MLM, MCHP, NFLX, QCOM, UNP, VMBS, VCIT, VOO, VTV, WEC, CB, SPOT, AGNC, ASGN, ARKK, AOD, ADBE, AEM, ALXN, Y, ALE, ALSN, AMX, AZO, BGCP, CIB, BAC, BMO, BK, BBY, BIIB, BB, BDJ, BX, BPMC, BAH, BWA, CDW, CF, CNA, CNX, CABO, CDNS, CALM, CPB, CP, CGC, CCL, CNC, CRL, XEC, CFG, NET, UTF, GLW, CCK, CMI, DVA, DEO, FANG, DFS, EGP, EBS, ENSG, ERIC, ESS, FCN, FNF, FIVN, F, FTNT, FTV, FBHS, FLGT, AJG, GLPI, GNRC, GWW, LOPE, GPI, GWRE, HAIN, HIG, HOLX, HST, ING, IR, NSP, ICE, IFF, IPG, QQQ, INTU, PRF, DBC, ITOT, IEF, IWS, IWP, SOXX, IYC, IWF, IWM, IYZ, IYH, IYK, IYM, IJT, ICLN, EMB, PFF, EFV, USMV, IEFA, IEMG, ITUB, AMJ, JACK, JD, KKR, KSU, KDP, PHG, KWEB, LTC, LMRK, LBRDK, FWONK, LITE, MDU, MSGE, MGNI, MAS, MELI, MTD, MPWR, MNST, MS, NGG, NTAP, EDU, NMRK, NWS, NVO, ORI, OTEX, PPG, PACW, PAAS, PAYX, PBA, PBCT, PKI, HYS, PINS, POR, POST, PSTL, TROW, QRVO, PWR, DGX, RL, O, RBC, REGN, RF, RGEN, REPYY, RMD, RIO, RBA, RY, STBA, SBAC, HYMB, SLY, JNK, SCHD, SE, XLE, XLI, XLRE, SXT, SCI, SWKS, SNAP, SON, SSB, SWX, SQ, STOR, SUN, SYF, TTWO, TDY, TRNO, TTD, TSCO, TDG, TRN, TWOU, TSN, URI, USFD, VIG, BLV, BIV, VWOB, BNDX, VWO, VCR, VHT, VOX, VCSH, VONG, VONV, VOE, VBR, VRSK, VRTX, VICI, CSB, WCN, DEM, DGRW, WDAY, ZBRA, ZION, ZTO, ZM, ZNGA, AXTA, BEP, BAP, ETN, ESGR, HLF, ICLR, INFO, STX, ST, STE, TT, UBS, FVRR, CLB, LYB, YNDX,
- Reduced Positions: ORLY, FB, LMT, LULU, WMT, NOC, AAPL, FISV, COST, TMO, IVW, IVE, ADP, SPY, BRK.B, HON, MKC, VEA, MCD, T, ABT, CSCO, CMCSA, ECL, IJH, MDLZ, NEE, PTON, PFE, TJX, VZ, DON, LIN, ABBV, GOOG, AMGN, BDX, BMY, AVGO, CHD, COP, ED, STZ, D, EA, EMR, INTC, IBM, AGG, LQD, IWR, IEI, KLAC, KMB, MHO, MA, MRK, ORCL, OTIS, PYPL, PM, RTX, ROST, SPGI, GLD, SDY, XLK, SYK, TMUS, TRV, VFC, VYMI, AFL, AGCO, AMN, IAF, ADX, AAP, WMS, AEG, AMG, A, ADC, APD, AKAM, ALRM, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALLY, MO, AEE, AAL, AEP, AMH, AIG, COLD, ABC, AMP, ABCB, FOLD, APH, ANSS, AR, ATR, ADM, AZPN, AZN, ADSK, AVY, AVNT, AXON, BOKF, BP, BIDU, BLL, GOLD, BIG, TECH, BKI, BLMN, BOOT, BXP, BSX, BR, CBOE, CBRE, CDK, CHRW, CI, CIT, CMS, CRH, CSX, WHD, CNI, CAH, KMX, CARR, CRI, CASY, CTLT, CE, CNP, CERN, CHX, CHNG, CHE, CPK, CINF, C, CTXS, CLX, CGNX, CTSH, CNS, COHU, CFX, CL, COO, CTB, CPRT, COR, CTVA, CSGP, CBRL, CR, CUBE, CONE, DTE, DXC, DHR, DECK, DELL, DAL, DXCM, DBD, DISCA, DG, DLTR, DCO, DRE, ELF, EOG, EWBC, EXG, EBAY, EIX, ESI, EME, ENB, ECPG, ETR, EPD, EPAM, NVST, EFX, ELS, EEFT, EVR, EVBG, EVRG, ES, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, STAY, FNB, FDS, FDX, FIS, FITB, FCF, FRC, FDN, FVD, FDT, LMBS, FE, FIVE, TDTT, BEN, GTXMQ, GD, GE, GIS, GM, GCO, GPC, ROCK, GILD, GBT, GMRE, GLUU, GDDY, GS, GT, GGG, GEF.B, GH, HCA, HDB, HSBC, HPQ, THG, HAS, HCSG, PEAK, HEI, JKHY, HTGC, HSY, HPE, HXL, HOMB, HRL, HLI, HUBB, IAC, IEX, ILMN, IMO, PODD, XMMO, PCY, INVH, IQV, EEMV, DVY, TLT, EFA, IWO, IDU, IYF, IYE, IJS, SUB, ACWI, MBB, GBF, USIG, ITB, EFG, IWY, GOVT, FLOT, QUAL, VLUE, EWJ, ESGU, YY, JBL, J, JEF, KEY, KEYS, KMI, KMTUY, KTB, KHC, KR, LKQ, LPLA, LHX, LH, LANC, LSTR, EL, LEG, LEN, LII, LECO, LNC, LOW, LUMN, MCR, MMP, MGA, MAIN, MBUU, MPC, MKL, VAC, MMC, MAR, MTZ, MPW, MRCY, MET, MFGP, MU, MAA, MIDD, MBCN, MBT, MRNA, MHK, TAP, MOMO, MOG.A, MSI, NCR, NVR, NOV, NATI, NNN, NEOG, NTES, NWL, NEM, NXRT, NJDCY, JWN, NSC, NLOK, NID, NTR, OXY, OLLI, OMC, OMCL, ON, OGS, OKE, KIDS, OSK, PPL, PRAA, PVH, PKG, PANW, PAYC, PCTY, PEGA, PEBO, PRFT, PSX, DOC, MUNI, PNFP, PXD, PS, PII, PBH, PRI, PFG, PGR, PRO, SDS, SH, NOBL, PB, PRLB, PRU, PEG, PHM, QLYS, RPM, RPD, RSG, REZI, RXN, ROL, ROP, RDS.B, RDS.A, SEIC, SLM, RWX, RWR, XRT, DIA, SIVB, SAFE, SAIL, CRM, SAP, SLB, SCHW, SCHB, SCHG, SCHF, SCHC, SMG, XLB, XLV, XLP, XLY, XLF, XLU, SMTC, SRE, NOW, SIEGY, SPG, SMPL, SIRI, AOS, SJM, SNA, SO, LUV, SPB, SPLK, STAG, SWK, SBUX, STT, SNV, SNX, TSM, TDOC, THC, TDC, TER, TRI, MMM, TKR, TMST, TR, TTC, TOT, TRU, TNET, TFC, TWIN, TYL, USB, ULTA, UCTT, UL, UBSI, UNFI, UPS, UPLD, VVV, GDX, MGK, BND, VNQI, VDC, VIS, VGT, VEEV, VOT, VNQ, VBK, VO, VB, VEOEY, VIAC, VIPS, VIRT, VOD, VG, VMC, WPP, WAB, WM, WSO, WRI, WFC, WELL, WEN, WSBC, WST, WAL, WLK, WHR, WTFC, DLN, DTH, HEDJ, WWW, WK, WOR, XEL, XLNX, XYL, YUM, ZTS, ADNT, AON, NTB, BG, G, HZNP, IVZ, JCI, MRVL, MDT, APTV, ALC, TEL, GLOB, CHKP, KRNT, AER, ASML, NXPI, QURE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,509,094 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,175,080 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,778,753 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 64,650 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,796,849 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.33%
Huntington National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Huntington National Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 68,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Huntington National Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
Huntington National Bank initiated holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.75. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Huntington National Bank initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)
Huntington National Bank initiated holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.81 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.495500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Huntington National Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 372.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,736,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Huntington National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,796,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Huntington National Bank added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.508900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,620,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Huntington National Bank added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 86.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,122,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Huntington National Bank added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 133.35%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.634200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 211,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Huntington National Bank added to a holding in Deere & Co by 107.72%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $377.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 139,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.
