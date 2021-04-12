>
Articles 

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Buys Idacorp Inc, Carriage Services Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Sells Ciena Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Integer Holdings Corp

April 12, 2021 | About: IDA +0.75% CSV -0.21% RVLV +0.02% SRC +0.23% OFIX -0.72% 7H80 +0% ROCK +0.02% COG -1.21% CAL +4.82% OC +0.68% WPX +0% MTH -0.45%

New York, NY, based Investment company Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Idacorp Inc, Carriage Services Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc, sells Ciena Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Associated Banc-Corp, Cable One Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. As of 2021Q1, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 149 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DALTON GREINER HARTMAN MAHER & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dalton+greiner+hartman+maher+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DALTON GREINER HARTMAN MAHER & CO
  1. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 43,807 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.62%
  2. Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 32,363 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.82%
  3. Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 10,259 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.05%
  4. American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 83,136 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.74%
  5. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - 86,884 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.68%
New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 15,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Carriage Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 32,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Orthofix Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.41 and $47.87, with an estimated average price of $44.07. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.508000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Sold Out: Caleres Inc (CAL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $17.01.

Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66.



