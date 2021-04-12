Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Buys Idacorp Inc, Carriage Services Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Sells Ciena Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Integer Holdings Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Idacorp Inc, Carriage Services Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc, sells Ciena Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Associated Banc-Corp, Cable One Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. As of 2021Q1, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 149 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 43,807 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.62% Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 32,363 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.82% Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 10,259 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.05% American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 83,136 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.74% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - 86,884 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.68%

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 15,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Carriage Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 32,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Orthofix Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.41 and $47.87, with an estimated average price of $44.07. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.508000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $17.01.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66.