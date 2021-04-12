Monument Capital Management Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Paychex Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Monument Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Paychex Inc, Visa Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monument Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Monument Capital Management owns 102 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 311,060 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.37% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 110,563 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.89% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 130,753 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 70,843 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 507.31% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,922 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.33%

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 40,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 39,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 42,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 23,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 12,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $404.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 507.31%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 70,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 244.33%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 22,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.89%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 110,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 311,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 47,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 79.67%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.682700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.