Regal Wealth Group, Inc. Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Qualcomm Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Allstate Corp, Morgan Stanley, Discover Financial Services

Investment company Regal Wealth Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Qualcomm Inc, Chevron Corp, Logitech International SA, GameStop Corp, sells Allstate Corp, Morgan Stanley, Discover Financial Services, General Electric Co, Infinera Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regal Wealth Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Regal Wealth Group, Inc. owns 252 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 156,267 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 96,950 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,296 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 184,194 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 82,627 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 71.36%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 80.31%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 201.50%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.703900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 14185.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 416.67%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $262.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.