Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys The Home Depot Inc, Roche Holding AG, Unilever PLC, Sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

April 12, 2021 | About: UL +0.37% BDX -0.29% HD +0.34% RHHBY -0.91% ENB +0.08% EXPD +0.57% QUAL -0.21%

Saratoga, CA, based Investment company Saratoga Research & Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Roche Holding AG, Unilever PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Enbridge Inc, sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saratoga Research & Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Saratoga Research & Investment Management owns 43 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saratoga+research+%26+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Saratoga Research & Investment Management
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 528,131 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 657,586 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73%
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,655,978 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  4. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,202,765 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 393,889 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.476600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 101,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.538000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 758,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.870100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,236,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 55.30%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $246.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 143,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Saratoga Research & Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Saratoga Research & Investment Management keeps buying

