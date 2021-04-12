Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys The Home Depot Inc, Roche Holding AG, Unilever PLC, Sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Saratoga, CA, based Investment company Saratoga Research & Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Roche Holding AG, Unilever PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Enbridge Inc, sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saratoga Research & Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Saratoga Research & Investment Management owns 43 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HD, RHHBY, ENB,

HD, RHHBY, ENB, Added Positions: UL, BDX, JNJ, NVO, MSFT, BIIB, RTX, MMM, PEP, RBGLY, CHRW, IFF, V, AMGN,

UL, BDX, JNJ, NVO, MSFT, BIIB, RTX, MMM, PEP, RBGLY, CHRW, IFF, V, AMGN, Reduced Positions: DIS, VAR, CSCO, BRK.B, GOOGL, WMT, CTSH, SBUX, KO, IBM, MNR, PFE, PAYX, NGG, INTC, BMY, GOOG,

DIS, VAR, CSCO, BRK.B, GOOGL, WMT, CTSH, SBUX, KO, IBM, MNR, PFE, PAYX, NGG, INTC, BMY, GOOG, Sold Out: EXPD, QUAL,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 528,131 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 657,586 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,655,978 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,202,765 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 393,889 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.476600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 101,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.538000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 758,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.870100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,236,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 55.30%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $246.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 143,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.