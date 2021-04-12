Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil Sold $502,800 of Shares

COO of Seaworld Entertainment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Walter Bogumil (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SEAS on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $50.28 a share. The total sale was $502,800.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc owns theme parks in the United States. Most of its revenue is obtained from ticket sales to its leisure facilities under brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. Seaworld Entertainment Inc has a market cap of $3.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.145000 with and P/S ratio of 9.10.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SEAS stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $50.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SEAS, click here