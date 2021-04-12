>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Randolph Co Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Meridian Bioscience Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Carpenter Technology Corp

April 12, 2021 | About: GSY +0.02% LMT +0.42% VIVO -4.07% AEP +0.13% CRS +0.15%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Randolph Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Meridian Bioscience Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Carpenter Technology Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Randolph Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Randolph Co Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $733 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Randolph Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/randolph+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Randolph Co Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,823 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Target Corp (TGT) - 199,723 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 176,166 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 161,507 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. Corning Inc (GLW) - 774,269 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 64,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Randolph Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95.

Reduced: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Randolph Co Inc reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 49.23%. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Randolph Co Inc still held 110,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Randolph Co Inc. Also check out:

1. Randolph Co Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Randolph Co Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Randolph Co Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Randolph Co Inc keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)