Randolph Co Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Meridian Bioscience Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Carpenter Technology Corp

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Randolph Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Meridian Bioscience Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Carpenter Technology Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Randolph Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Randolph Co Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $733 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, VIVO,

LMT, VIVO, Added Positions: GSY, IVV,

GSY, IVV, Reduced Positions: AEP, DUK,

AEP, DUK, Sold Out: CRS,

For the details of Randolph Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/randolph+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,823 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Target Corp (TGT) - 199,723 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 176,166 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 161,507 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Corning Inc (GLW) - 774,269 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 64,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Randolph Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95.

Randolph Co Inc reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 49.23%. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Randolph Co Inc still held 110,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.