Adams Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc

April 12, 2021 | About: NEM -1.46% GOLD -1.04% SLV -1.58% WBA +0.96% GS +0.31%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Adams Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC
  1. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 3,649,327 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
  2. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 3,816,901 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.21%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,687 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.89%
  4. HP Inc (HPQ) - 334,856 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 44,416 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 70,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 177,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 21.84%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC still held 25,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.



