Adams Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Adams Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NEM, GOLD, SLV, WBA,
- Added Positions: OXY, IBM, ET, T, PAA, LQD, AMGN, CPT, EQR, CSCO, NS, SUN, SHLX, GBTC,
- Reduced Positions: CLMT, GS, AAPL, ABBV, CAT, DMLP, CVX, WMT, CMI, MSFT, BAC, HPQ, INTC, PFE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 3,649,327 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 3,816,901 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,687 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.89%
- HP Inc (HPQ) - 334,856 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 44,416 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 70,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 177,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 21.84%. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC still held 25,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.
