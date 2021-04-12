PBWM Holdings, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, VEREIT Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VEREIT Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Investment company PBWM Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, VEREIT Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Tesla Inc, TJX Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VEREIT Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PBWM Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q1, PBWM Holdings, LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VER, MTB, TSLA, TJX, DFS, HON, IJS, LRCX, VOE,

VER, MTB, TSLA, TJX, DFS, HON, IJS, LRCX, VOE, Added Positions: BSV, VOO, SCHO, IWD, SPY, VEU, IVW, VOT, NVDA, MSFT, DIS, NEE, JPM, FULT, BRK.B, ABBV, VZ, ACN, ADBE, GOOGL, AMZN, AXP, RTX, PNC, PPL, GE, ABT, MRK, LOW, IWS, SO, VWO,

BSV, VOO, SCHO, IWD, SPY, VEU, IVW, VOT, NVDA, MSFT, DIS, NEE, JPM, FULT, BRK.B, ABBV, VZ, ACN, ADBE, GOOGL, AMZN, AXP, RTX, PNC, PPL, GE, ABT, MRK, LOW, IWS, SO, VWO, Reduced Positions: AGG, SCHB, IWM, AAPL, CWI, DHR, CSQ, EFA, IJH, VONE, BIV, IBM, PEP, SCHM, IWB, VTV, PPG, VONG, VONV, VBK, VTI, SCHZ, PG, CVX, FTV, AEP, TMO, DLN, AMAT, T, XRAY, XOM, FNCB, VEA, UNH, SDY, SCHA, SCHG, HD, IWN, DIA, IJR, MCD, ORCL,

AGG, SCHB, IWM, AAPL, CWI, DHR, CSQ, EFA, IJH, VONE, BIV, IBM, PEP, SCHM, IWB, VTV, PPG, VONG, VONV, VBK, VTI, SCHZ, PG, CVX, FTV, AEP, TMO, DLN, AMAT, T, XRAY, XOM, FNCB, VEA, UNH, SDY, SCHA, SCHG, HD, IWN, DIA, IJR, MCD, ORCL, Sold Out: 50AA,

For the details of PBWM Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pbwm+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 267,943 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 850,217 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 521,087 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.47% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 515,559 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 340,392 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

PBWM Holdings, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $156.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $701.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $137.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 521,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Fulton Financial Corp by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $12.69 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

PBWM Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.01%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. PBWM Holdings, LLC still held 194,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.56%. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. PBWM Holdings, LLC still held 3,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 25.2%. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. PBWM Holdings, LLC still held 2,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PBWM Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.5%. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $134.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. PBWM Holdings, LLC still held 2,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.