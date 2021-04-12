Kwmg, Llc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Kwmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20, Lam Research Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kwmg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kwmg, Llc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $622 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOG, IJS, JPM, ARES, SCHA,

GOOG, IJS, JPM, ARES, SCHA, Added Positions: TIP, MINT, STIP, BOND, VCSH, JPST, VNQ, BND, VIG, DVY, USMV, SHV, NEAR, HYG, XLU, QQQ, MBB, VUG, XLP, VLO, WBA, IGF, MO, T, FIVG, CAH, PB, NFG, AMGN, KMB, VCR, IBM, EIX, AFL, BA, COG, CSL, BEN, PFE, IP, NRG, MSFT, JNPR, MPC, SEE, TRV, MUB, AAL, SPY, HON, AAPL,

TIP, MINT, STIP, BOND, VCSH, JPST, VNQ, BND, VIG, DVY, USMV, SHV, NEAR, HYG, XLU, QQQ, MBB, VUG, XLP, VLO, WBA, IGF, MO, T, FIVG, CAH, PB, NFG, AMGN, KMB, VCR, IBM, EIX, AFL, BA, COG, CSL, BEN, PFE, IP, NRG, MSFT, JNPR, MPC, SEE, TRV, MUB, AAL, SPY, HON, AAPL, Reduced Positions: BSV, BIL, RJI, LRCX, IVW, IVE, IGSB, LB, VWO, XLK, TXT, VGT, VEA, ROK, VOT, VO, SMH, VXUS, WHR, IYR, IPAY, DBEF, STX, HD, KSS, VBK, IJR, AON, JWN, SPLV, DAL, DVN, IJH, VEU, SYF, DOL, IWM, VV, SUB, ITM, CNI, GLW, KR, JEF, NVDA, ROST, HOMB, AGG, DEM, EEM, IVV, VB, FB, LOW, SDY, HYD, JNJ, IEFA,

BSV, BIL, RJI, LRCX, IVW, IVE, IGSB, LB, VWO, XLK, TXT, VGT, VEA, ROK, VOT, VO, SMH, VXUS, WHR, IYR, IPAY, DBEF, STX, HD, KSS, VBK, IJR, AON, JWN, SPLV, DAL, DVN, IJH, VEU, SYF, DOL, IWM, VV, SUB, ITM, CNI, GLW, KR, JEF, NVDA, ROST, HOMB, AGG, DEM, EEM, IVV, VB, FB, LOW, SDY, HYD, JNJ, IEFA, Sold Out: LUMN, VMBS,

For the details of KWMG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kwmg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 680,187 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 175,635 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.59% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 210,291 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.84% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 85,472 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 210,605 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2254.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.59%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 175,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 868.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 115,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 331.90%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 90,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 919.70%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $109.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 70,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.07%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 160,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 194,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kwmg, Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Kwmg, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.