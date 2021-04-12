>
Paragon Advisors, LLC Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, TAL Education Group

April 12, 2021 | About: TQQQ -0.39% VBR +0.31% FFIN +0.86% IDXX +0.71% ASML -0.61% SHOP -2.06% TSM -1.55% LGIH +1.8% FUTU -5.19% BILI -2.65% SP -0.77%

Investment company Paragon Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, LGI Homes Inc, Futu Holdings, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, TAL Education Group, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paragon Advisors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Paragon Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 267,477 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.05%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 145,569 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.72%
  3. PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 261,579 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.58%
  4. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ) - 87,451 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,052 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $120.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 21,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $160.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 13,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $148.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 12,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 15,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $600.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 136.58%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.57%. The holding were 261,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 68.72%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 145,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc by 153.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 55,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $506.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 43.12%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $630.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1202.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paragon Advisors, LLC.

