Paragon Advisors, LLC Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, TAL Education Group

Investment company Paragon Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, LGI Homes Inc, Futu Holdings, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, TAL Education Group, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paragon Advisors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 267,477 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.05% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 145,569 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.72% PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 261,579 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.58% PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ) - 87,451 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,052 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $120.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 21,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $160.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 13,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $148.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 12,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 15,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $600.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 136.58%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.57%. The holding were 261,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 68.72%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 145,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc by 153.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 55,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $506.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 43.12%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $630.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1202.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85.