Hemington Wealth Management Buys Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Danaher Corp

Investment company Hemington Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, JPMorgan Chase, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Danaher Corp, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hemington Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Hemington Wealth Management owns 87 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 276,984 shares, 25.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 573,591 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 176,002 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,990 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.07% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 182,188 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $249.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 150,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 282.42%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 18,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 275.45%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $248.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 61.38%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $320.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 78.30%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.