Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Nutrien, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Occidental Petroleum Corp

Investment company Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Nutrien, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Occidental Petroleum Corp, CVS Health Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as. As of 2021Q1, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as owns 287 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, FLOT, SCHM, TIP, AMAT, CDNS, POOL, VTIP, SCHF, ASTE, VEU, STMP, ANGL, DVA, NEM, CM, PTON, FTS, PRFT, CAJ, LAZ, KR, VSH, DPZ, VOE, EFAV, SH, NGG, THRM, HAS, MRTN, IWF, SRCL, EFZ, AMD, ROL, PKG, RMAX, SBSW, RWM, VBK, VO, IWR, PGR, LULU, UNP, GLD, EUM, XLE, BX, EFA, HZO, EBAY, DHI, VLUE, VNQ, IXUS, EA, ITW, IWS, SFST, HOLX, DQ, PB, SYK, VV, VCIT, XLRE, XOP, IWO, IWN, IWM, UBER, ZTS, DSDVY, ORCL, GBCI, LLY, COP, AXP, VB, BKN, VXX, WTER, GNW,

NTR, OXY, CVS, VYM, INTC, VIG, KHC, AMT, SPLG, HON, TSLA, SPDW, USMV, PFPT, IVV, VPU, MDT, WFC, SPEM, XLP, NFLX, WRLD, VTI, PYPL, FISV, CAH, NVDA, F, ENB, HEDJ, DOV, MO, SLYV, DSI, IWY, MGK, BWEL, TGT, MDLZ, SRVR, VGSH, VOX, VXUS, XLY, PM, SCHB, IWX, ASML, WTS, ALB, RWO, RPG, AOA, RF, MKC, ITIC, EMR, DLTR, CP, BIIB, Sold Out: SPLV, EOS, EOI, PNC, SPAB, ITOT, KEYS, VGIT, SBUX, USRT, LVS, RMD, PNNT, PGX, ENBL, AMC, NEOS, HYHY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,477 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 28,294 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 140,081 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 196,266 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.02% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 88,821 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 88,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 59,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 37,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $144.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 90.70%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 44,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1060.58%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 27,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 58.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $255.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 268.78%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 16,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 112.92%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 85.58%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.84 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.1.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $20.78 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $21.7.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $16.57.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.