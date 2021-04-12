>
Grassi Investment Management Buys Oracle Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Royal Caribbean Group, Sells Novartis AG, Western Digital Corp, AT&T Inc

April 12, 2021 | About: ORCL +0.71% RCL -3.14% WFC +0.67% X -3.59% INTC -4.18% LC -5.14% ADM +0.09% ABNB -1.68% MAC +0.49% XLF +0.43% IWM -0.39% LYV -1.3% NV +0%

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Grassi Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Royal Caribbean Group, Wells Fargo, United States Steel Corp, sells Novartis AG, Western Digital Corp, AT&T Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Grassi Investment Management owns 125 stocks with a total value of $833 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grassi Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grassi+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grassi Investment Management
  1. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,306,350 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,921 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,026 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 70,090 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 253,060 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 88,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $176.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $12.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 899.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 121,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 78,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 154,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United States Steel Corp (X)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 153.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 74,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 193.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 242.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grassi Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Grassi Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Grassi Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grassi Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grassi Investment Management keeps buying

