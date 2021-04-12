>
Founders Capital Management, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Merck Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

April 12, 2021 | About: AAPL -1.32% MRK -0.12% REGN -0.5% FB -0.29% DRI +0.41% GIS +1.4% IFFT +0% GOOGL -1.15% MCK +0.44% MCD -0.22% GE -0.07% OTI +0%

East Hartford, CT, based Investment company Founders Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Merck Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Founders Capital Management, Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,389 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 155,077 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 135,202 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  4. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 144,217 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 95,543 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 57,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $191.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 121,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 178.01%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 86,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 579.38%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $472.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 182.46%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.



