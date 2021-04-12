Founders Capital Management, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Merck Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

East Hartford, CT, based Investment company Founders Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Merck Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Founders Capital Management, Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IFFT, GOOGL, MCK, MCD, GE,

IFFT, GOOGL, MCK, MCD, GE, Added Positions: AAPL, MRK, REGN, FB, MSFT, GOOG, BRK.B, HD, AMGN, FDX, SPY, KO, DRI, INTC, GIS, DIS, CMCSA, ORCL, PEP, BMY, SWT, WFCPL.PFD, WBS, UPS, JWN, MDT, B, BAC, KEY, UNH, T,

AAPL, MRK, REGN, FB, MSFT, GOOG, BRK.B, HD, AMGN, FDX, SPY, KO, DRI, INTC, GIS, DIS, CMCSA, ORCL, PEP, BMY, SWT, WFCPL.PFD, WBS, UPS, JWN, MDT, B, BAC, KEY, UNH, T, Reduced Positions: CARR, KMX, BACPL.PFD, MKL, SJM,

CARR, KMX, BACPL.PFD, MKL, SJM, Sold Out: OTIS,

For the details of FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,389 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 155,077 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 135,202 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 144,217 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 95,543 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 57,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $191.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 121,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 178.01%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 86,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 579.38%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $472.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 182.46%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.