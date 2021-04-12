Founders Capital Management, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Merck Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

East Hartford, CT, based Investment company Founders Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Merck Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Founders Capital Management, Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IFFT, GOOGL, MCK, MCD, GE,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MRK, REGN, FB, MSFT, GOOG, BRK.B, HD, AMGN, FDX, SPY, KO, DRI, INTC, GIS, DIS, CMCSA, ORCL, PEP, BMY, SWT, WFCPL.PFD, WBS, UPS, JWN, MDT, B, BAC, KEY, UNH, T,
- Reduced Positions: CARR, KMX, BACPL.PFD, MKL, SJM,
- Sold Out: OTIS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- AAPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AAPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of AAPL
For the details of FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,389 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 155,077 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 135,202 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 144,217 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 95,543 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 57,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $191.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 121,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 178.01%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 86,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 579.38%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $472.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 182.46%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying