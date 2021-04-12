Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Baidu Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Investment company Phoenix Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Baidu Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenix Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Phoenix Wealth Advisors owns 349 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIDU, ZM, U, DLR, ICLN, AES, AMLP, ACWI, ASAN, TTD, WIX, TEL, UL, ROK, MS, IFF, USB, SXT, AY, MGA, KLAC, ISRG, VNT, GPC, EMN, BAM,

BIDU, ZM, U, DLR, ICLN, AES, AMLP, ACWI, ASAN, TTD, WIX, TEL, UL, ROK, MS, IFF, USB, SXT, AY, MGA, KLAC, ISRG, VNT, GPC, EMN, BAM, Added Positions: FITB, TDOC, PKG, SHOP, SPOT, EXAS, AMGN, MINT, DOCU, SQ, JNJ, TWLO, DHR, PEP, T, IOVA, GIS, LMT, CTXS, HON, AXP, FAST, GNTX, PG, SYK, TROW, ULTA, BLK, ECL, ADM, ORCL, MRK, MDT, GOLD, AKAM, SYY, SNA, CHRW, EXC, LHX, VZ, VLO, TSLA, CCI, TWST, ABC, SHW, APAM, CAG, EVRG, PAYX, NTRS, FTV, VIG, SUI, PNC, TGT, ABBV, CB, RSP, VUG, AVGO, SPY, IWD, IAU, GLW, PLD, ADP, TFC, CMCSA, EBAY, DUK, LLY, KMB, MMP, MCD, PFE, UNP, MDLZ, ARKG, DBA, QCOM, KO, CME, PALL, PPLT, BMY, SGOL, RTX, UNH,

FITB, TDOC, PKG, SHOP, SPOT, EXAS, AMGN, MINT, DOCU, SQ, JNJ, TWLO, DHR, PEP, T, IOVA, GIS, LMT, CTXS, HON, AXP, FAST, GNTX, PG, SYK, TROW, ULTA, BLK, ECL, ADM, ORCL, MRK, MDT, GOLD, AKAM, SYY, SNA, CHRW, EXC, LHX, VZ, VLO, TSLA, CCI, TWST, ABC, SHW, APAM, CAG, EVRG, PAYX, NTRS, FTV, VIG, SUI, PNC, TGT, ABBV, CB, RSP, VUG, AVGO, SPY, IWD, IAU, GLW, PLD, ADP, TFC, CMCSA, EBAY, DUK, LLY, KMB, MMP, MCD, PFE, UNP, MDLZ, ARKG, DBA, QCOM, KO, CME, PALL, PPLT, BMY, SGOL, RTX, UNH, Reduced Positions: IEF, CSCO, TSM, CRSP, ROKU, SPLK, TWOU, NVTA, MTLS, PRLB, MCRB, PINS, ARKK, CGEN, ETN, EDIT, VCYT, JPM, WMT, PD, NTLA, UPS, PSTG, TREE, DISCK, TXN, GRMN, Z, NSTG, SSYS, SIVR, PYPL, IGOV, BRK.B, ABT, PANW, DHS, WORK, SHV, BAX, XMLV, ADBE, WMB, PPG, C, FGEN, ARCT, DNP, YUM, O, IBM, DD, CVX, VYM, AEP, ACWV, ZROZ,

IEF, CSCO, TSM, CRSP, ROKU, SPLK, TWOU, NVTA, MTLS, PRLB, MCRB, PINS, ARKK, CGEN, ETN, EDIT, VCYT, JPM, WMT, PD, NTLA, UPS, PSTG, TREE, DISCK, TXN, GRMN, Z, NSTG, SSYS, SIVR, PYPL, IGOV, BRK.B, ABT, PANW, DHS, WORK, SHV, BAX, XMLV, ADBE, WMB, PPG, C, FGEN, ARCT, DNP, YUM, O, IBM, DD, CVX, VYM, AEP, ACWV, ZROZ, Sold Out: BDX, STAG, MPWR, WY, BRO, GD, OMC, USMV, SU,

For the details of Phoenix Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phoenix+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,750 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 26,670 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 53,677 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 20,221 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 21,481 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $321.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $97.739100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $143.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $288.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 61,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 56.59%. The purchase prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 76.97%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $182.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 86.82%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1202.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $276.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $124.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $42.96 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $45.88.