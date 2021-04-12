>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Courier Capital Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Steris PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

April 12, 2021 | About: BSCM -0.05% RSP +0.17% LMT +0.42% XXII -3.6% NOC +0.22% ZBH -0.68% MBB +0.02% DE +0.33% IPG +2.01% AVTR +3.91% DECK +1.03% LLY -1.45%

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Courier Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, 22nd Century Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Honeywell International Inc, Steris PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Courier Capital Corp owns 305 stocks with a total value of $980 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COURIER CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/courier+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COURIER CAPITAL CORP
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,296,024 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,065 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 385,670 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 325,089 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 194,925 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $345.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $181.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 255,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 251.32%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc by 136.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 329,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $340.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of COURIER CAPITAL CORP. Also check out:

1. COURIER CAPITAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. COURIER CAPITAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COURIER CAPITAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COURIER CAPITAL CORP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)