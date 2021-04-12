Courier Capital Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Steris PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Courier Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, 22nd Century Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Honeywell International Inc, Steris PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Courier Capital Corp owns 305 stocks with a total value of $980 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, DE, AVTR, DECK, LLY, HZNP, IPG, NUE, PXD, FCX, RWR, DVY, ROG, ACN, ENB, XRAY, CNI, BWA, MO,

VNLA, RSP, BSCM, LMT, VCSH, NOC, XXII, BSCL, PFE, IGSB, ZBH, VTV, CVS, STIP, SPYV, SPDW, TEL, V, ABBV, DFE, MDT, FEZ, FLRN, AMGN, AMZN, EEM, EFAV, TIP, IEFA, IFGL, VB, IYR, SPSB, WMT, XT, XLV, BK, BMY, CL, COST, GOOGL, VTI, LOW, VOT, VOE, PEP, QCOM, TGT, VBK, TDTT, VO, ZTS, SLY, MDY, IEMG, QRVO, ATVI, MA, WHR, TSM, NKE, NFG, MOG.A, HSBC, NEE, BP, APD, Reduced Positions: IVW, AAPL, HON, IWN, VBR, USMV, SPYG, QQQ, CVX, VZ, UNH, LSI, STE, TMO, VUG, DIS, KO, BRK.B, XBI, SNY, XLNX, ZBRA, FB, PYPL, DOW, FLOT, IWP, ABT, MS, MRK, MCD, LRCX, IBM, GIS, F, BA, IJS, AMLP, ED, IWD, COP, CAG, SPLV, ADP, RIOT, AIG, VGT, VIG, PLD, DHI, EFG, BND, BIV, PRU, OTIS, CARR, CTVA, ETN, LW, FISI, NVDA, NVS, SLB, ORCL,

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,296,024 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,065 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 385,670 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 325,089 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 194,925 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $345.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $181.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 255,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 251.32%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc by 136.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 329,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $340.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2.