O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. Buys Intel Corp, Teekay LNG Partners LP, AT&T Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Fortis Inc

April 12, 2021 | About: INTC -4.18% TGP -0.89% T -0.27% ITW +0.44% DISCK -2.04% ALK -1.83% AAPL -1.32%

Investment company O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Teekay LNG Partners LP, AT&T Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Discovery Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Fortis Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27keefe+stevens+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,862 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 91,321 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  3. Corning Inc (GLW) - 270,759 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  4. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 44,531 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  5. Loews Corp (L) - 166,030 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $223.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 73,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 394,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.. Also check out:

1. O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. keeps buying

