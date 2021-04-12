O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. Buys Intel Corp, Teekay LNG Partners LP, AT&T Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Fortis Inc

Investment company O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Teekay LNG Partners LP, AT&T Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Discovery Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Fortis Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: T, ITW,

T, ITW, Added Positions: INTC, TGP, BRK.B, FPH, BEN, ARCO,

INTC, TGP, BRK.B, FPH, BEN, ARCO, Reduced Positions: FTS, DVN,

FTS, DVN, Sold Out: DISCK, ALK, AAPL,

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,862 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 91,321 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Corning Inc (GLW) - 270,759 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 44,531 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Loews Corp (L) - 166,030 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $223.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 73,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 394,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.