>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys Best Buy Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, CME Group Inc

April 12, 2021 | About: NVDA +5.62% ESGD -0.55% VTI +0.03% BBY -0.75% IWR +0.18% EFG -0.82% VWO -0.65% CRM -1.09% EFA -0.55% BABA +9.27% ETN +0.6% BX +0.61%

Investment company Fulcrum Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Best Buy Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, CME Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Omnicom Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fulcrum Capital LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Capital LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 145,460 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,584 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,202 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,273 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,586 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $121.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 50,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 27,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $228.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 2636.36%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $608.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 10,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 101.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fulcrum Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Fulcrum Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fulcrum Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fulcrum Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fulcrum Capital LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)