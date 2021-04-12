Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys Best Buy Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, CME Group Inc

Investment company Fulcrum Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Best Buy Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, CME Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Omnicom Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fulcrum Capital LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BBY, IWR, EFG, VWO, CRM, EFA, IEFA, QQQ, BRK.B, KO, ITA, CAT, NKE, AGNC,

BBY, IWR, EFG, VWO, CRM, EFA, IEFA, QQQ, BRK.B, KO, ITA, CAT, NKE, AGNC, Added Positions: NVDA, MSFT, IVV, AMZN, ADBE, TT, MA, WM, ZTS, ESGD, EW, UNH, ECL, SPGI, INTC, IJK, VTI, V, LIN, BA, LTC, DHC, CVS, TMUS,

NVDA, MSFT, IVV, AMZN, ADBE, TT, MA, WM, ZTS, ESGD, EW, UNH, ECL, SPGI, INTC, IJK, VTI, V, LIN, BA, LTC, DHC, CVS, TMUS, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, CME, DIS, JPM, FB, ULTA, PG, FSLR, QCOM, XBI, OMC, PH, TXN, BLK, TGT, XYL, SBUX, AVGO, PYPL, GOOG, HD, AMGN, DG, ABT, ACN, LLY, JNJ, SMAR, MDT, SPY, OHI, FFIV, PCAR, COST, CHD, ABBV, IJH,

GOOGL, CME, DIS, JPM, FB, ULTA, PG, FSLR, QCOM, XBI, OMC, PH, TXN, BLK, TGT, XYL, SBUX, AVGO, PYPL, GOOG, HD, AMGN, DG, ABT, ACN, LLY, JNJ, SMAR, MDT, SPY, OHI, FFIV, PCAR, COST, CHD, ABBV, IJH, Sold Out: BABA, ETN, BX, NEE, ALL, PAYX, DLR, OKE, PFE, WMB, APO,

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 145,460 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,584 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,202 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,273 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,586 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $121.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 50,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 27,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $228.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 2636.36%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $608.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 10,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 101.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.