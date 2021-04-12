Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, General Motors Co, Sells Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Adobe Inc

Investment company Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, General Motors Co, Viatris Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Adobe Inc, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GM, VTRS, REZI, AAN, SPGI, DG, PLTR, IJK, FDX, URI,
- Added Positions: IGSB, USHY, QCOM, VIG, TSCO, CCOI, KMI, LDOS, CSTM, AKAM, VUG, IHRT, LUMN, BABA, EEFT, PEP, EVR, NKE, ASGN, CIEN, STZ, BAC, CARR, LMT, LHX, GSK, UNH, AXTA, PAYX, BTI, CRNC, PSA, LRCX, FB, V, NEM, T, RTX, TSLA, NOC, BMY, BLK, CMCSA, LH, APO, ABBV, ROP, CRM, SYY, CVX, GILD, PFE, SAIC, SCHW, GDDY, ACI, BURL, SHW, VTI, MMM, WMB, HD, AMZN, TJX, CSCO, PANW, FLOT, AMP, EMR, GOOGL, AMGN, NVDA, PRU, VTEB, JPM, PFF, IJH, HOLX, CME, EA, IVV, ANET, VEU, RHI, ANTM, IJR, CMG, HDV, ALSN, CVS, IWM, F, SNAP, OMER, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GBIL, ADBE, PYPL, BX, MRK, TMO, TMUS, BND, MSFT, SYK, EW, VRTX, C, AZO, MDLZ, SIVB, SWK, DIS, COST, NOW, DOW, CMI, VOYA, VZ, LQD, AVGO, EXPD, WDC, JNJ, CAH, SNY, AZN, ABT, PFG, VIAC, MO, SPY, AEPPL, MHI, SBUX, BDX, ADP, AMAT, ACN, BA, BIL, HYG, SPIB, PSLV, XOM, CAT, NLY, MDY, SDIV,
- Sold Out: INTC, TXN, MSCI, EL, VIA, DHR, ETN, ADI, DISCA, LULU, RIO, UPS, ACAD, WY, NTNX, IBIO,
For the details of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hohimer+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 256,723 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.46%
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 317,565 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.75%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 215,260 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1528.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,480 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 17,567 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 49,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 171,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 73,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 61,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $371.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $209.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1528.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 215,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 317,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 387.47%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 21,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 101.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $178.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 262.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.
