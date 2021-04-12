E&G Advisors, LP Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells The Walt Disney Co, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company E&G Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Silver Trust, sells The Walt Disney Co, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E&G Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q1, E&G Advisors, LP owns 195 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 273,518 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 160,969 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 198,228 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 273,031 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,843 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $160.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $183.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 95.61%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 36,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 164.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 35,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 132.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 94.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.1.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.