>
Articles 

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

April 12, 2021 | About: PG +0.4% IWR +0.18% GS +0.31% NWLI -0.69% DUK +0.1% PNC +0.33% C +0.37% EXP +2.41% SCHG +0.12% TPL +0.01% VIG +0.22%

Investment company FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Duke Energy Corp, National Western Life Group Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH. As of 2021Q1, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owns 154 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+trust+co+of+long+beach/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH
  1. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) - 6,511 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,277 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,599 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,571 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,354 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
New Purchase: National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in National Western Life Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $180 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $214.32. The stock is now traded at around $246.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $97.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $180.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 88.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 33,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 132.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 42.51%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH. Also check out:

