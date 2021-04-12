FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Investment company FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Duke Energy Corp, National Western Life Group Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH. As of 2021Q1, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owns 154 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+trust+co+of+long+beach/current-portfolio/portfolio

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) - 6,511 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,277 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,599 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,571 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,354 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in National Western Life Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $180 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $214.32. The stock is now traded at around $246.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $97.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $180.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 88.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 33,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 132.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 42.51%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.