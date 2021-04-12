Wedge Capital Management L L P Buys PROG Holdings Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, F5 Networks Inc, Sells PROG Holdings Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Akamai Technologies Inc

Investment company Wedge Capital Management L L P (Current Portfolio) buys PROG Holdings Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, F5 Networks Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Intel Corp, sells PROG Holdings Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Akamai Technologies Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedge Capital Management L L P. As of 2021Q1, Wedge Capital Management L L P owns 527 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRG, ON, FFIV, SWKS, HPQ, ZBRA, WD5A, LHX, LB, CAG, EBAY, ABBV, PII, GILD, THO, SNA, THG, TKR, NI, BECN, CW, MGY, 7H80, FRGI, HROW, SNR, LAZY, ARAY, RBB, A0B0, SUP, SMED, PRPH, IRIX, CVGI, ICCC, ACN, BMY, SPFI, MEC, SIC, CPLG, LEVL, MRBK, CSX, CVS, SCHW, 3XPA, CYH, CLFD, FAF, HI, LPTH, ORRF, INTT, POOL, WYY, WFC, USAK, SRT,

INTC, AN, DGX, HCA, BYD, NXST, OMF, SEE, MTH, DG, PFE, GIS, BK, MCB, VOYA, PB, KMB, LNC, HUM, NMIH, DVA, SJM, BEN, UL, CPB, SYBT, AMP, PFG, NOV, PRU, DFS, RDS.A, PM, TOT, EQH, HSIC, GABC, CAH, CSL, HOLX, AMGN, SP, BP, BZH, SRGA, WM, CVX, CI, C, NYCB, CCK, EQIX, FARM, VPG, FDX, MDLZ, UNH, TSLA, UTMD, WMT, CHTR, HRTG, ELMD, GOOG, DIS, ALSN, FB, NGVC, SFST, ADBE, ALOT, BXS, BLK, CL, CMCSA, COP, INGR, COST, CULP, GHM, TRNS, HP, HD, IBM, IP, JPM, MMM, PG, QCRH, SIRI, DLHC, Reduced Positions: PKG, ZBH, ALLY, PNFP, USFD, SBNY, ASH, DOV, TGT, EVRG, QRTEA, DAN, GM, ADS, ATGE, TAP, MS, AMAT, ATUS, MU, UNM, AXS, ETR, EHC, LAMR, MRVL, RSG, TDG, FNF, UHS, CDW, AVB, UGI, STAG, VAC, TEL, EPR, KLAC, STX, ACGL, AIZ, MKL, APA, LNG, LRCX, ORCL, AER, CDNS, SLM, KEYS, MSFT, EVR, EMN, GLW, MSA, TXN, MGP, AAPL, EQT, WSFS, ALK, ACM, CFX, ITT, LAD, ARGO, TPX, NVDA, MODV, TCF, POR, BC, LUMN, DKS, JCI, NRG, RXN, QTS, MESA, AGCO, GS, SPXC, THS, WSM, NVST, APH, DE, SMG, URI, UPLD, LBRDK, DFIN, OFC, ENS, FUL, HELE, MEI, NWE, APTV, SAIC, ESI, PFGC, ATVI, BWA, CLH, LIVN, EME, EXC, FNB, HWC, NSIT, LOW, MRO, MOD, MOG.A, OCFC, OXM, PLAB, PEG, TTMI, TOL, TSCO, AUB, UTHR, CROX, HOMB, KBR, NX, SBRA, BLMN, IBTX, TSC, SFBS, WBT, CHX, AYI, AFG, GNSS, ANGO, BANF, BAC, BELFB, BDC, CBT, CAC, CSV, CATY, CNP, CLAR, CMTL, CR, CMI, XRAY, DSPG, DECK, BOOM, EMR, FLIC, FFIC, HIBB, IBCP, LH, LEN, LDL, MCS, MYE, OGE, OSBC, PDCE, PHM, STBA, SASR, SCVL, STLD, AVNW, SGC, SRDX, UFPT, UFI, GRA, WHR, KOP, HBI, INFU, CPRX, TMUS, HCCI, HCI, CLW, LEA, HEAR, RM, MRC, RH, VBTX, GWB, KHC, ACBI, VRS, ABT, AMG, AMOT, DOX, AIG, AMSWA, ABC, HCKT, AIT, TREC, ARCB, ARW, AVT, BKH, BLKB, CACI, CRAI, CAR, CVCY, CSCO, CTXS, CMCO, CBSH, CPSI, DXC, CVLG, CCRN, DHI, DHR, DDS, D, DCO, EWBC, DISH, EGAN, LLY, EBF, EVC, EEFT, RE, XOM, FISI, FBIZ, FL, F, GNTX, HBIO, HVT, HSII, HRC, AEGN, IIIN, INTU, IVC, ISBC, JKHY, J, KBH, LYTS, LKFN, LSTR, LAZ, JEF, LFVN, MTRX, MDT, MRK, MOH, MGI, EPM, NRIM, NWPX, NUE, ORI, OTEX, OMI, OI, PCTI, PH, PTEN, PGC, PRGO, PXD, BPOP, PBH, RBC, RF, RS, RCII, QUMU, WRK, RCKY, SANM, SLB, SNBR, SCI, BSRR, SWN, SYK, SYY, THC, TMO, UMPQ, UNP, UNTY, USAP, ULH, VSH, ZION, HAYN, OC, NOA, ENSG, APEI, RLGT, INBK, MG, AVGO, IRWD, LYB, LPLA, ACHC, BCEI, BCEI, REGI, FSBW, ECOM, CTT, TACO, VEC, ETSY, EXTN, ATKR, HOME, AIRG, CWH, VST, AA, NEX, WTTR, SOI, GNTY, PLYM, JHG, HBB, LBC, BWB, PRSP,

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,727,250 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.64% Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 684,473 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.79% Dover Corp (DOV) - 621,066 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.98% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 440,878 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.86% Dana Inc (DAN) - 3,401,520 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.29%

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,796,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,642,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $207.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 321,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $188.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 354,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,020,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $505.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 123,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Intel Corp by 11080.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,007,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 5070.94%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 374,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 5156.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $128.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 255,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 234.61%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 233,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 5846.21%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 505,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 185.12%. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 293,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.