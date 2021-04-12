>
Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, Sells Waters Corp, Stryker Corp, Sysco Corp

April 12, 2021 | About: FISV -0.13% CHD +0.71% CVX -1.11% GIS +1.4%

Investment company Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, sells Waters Corp, Stryker Corp, Sysco Corp, Chevron Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Investment Counsel Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Investment Counsel Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Investment Counsel Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 386,189 shares, 22.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,578 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,523 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 42,476 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 70,572 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.



