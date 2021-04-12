Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, Sells Waters Corp, Stryker Corp, Sysco Corp

Investment company Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, sells Waters Corp, Stryker Corp, Sysco Corp, Chevron Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Investment Counsel Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: AMZN, AMAT, FISV, LHX,

AMZN, AMAT, FISV, LHX, Reduced Positions: WAT, MSFT, MRK, AAPL, SYY, SYK, PEP, JNJ, WMT, NKE, APD, DIS, MMM, ITW, ADP, PG, INTC, ZBH, JPM, BLK, CVS, AMGN, XOM, GOOG, SO, BP, MCD, HD, SWK, T, JNK, VZ,

WAT, MSFT, MRK, AAPL, SYY, SYK, PEP, JNJ, WMT, NKE, APD, DIS, MMM, ITW, ADP, PG, INTC, ZBH, JPM, BLK, CVS, AMGN, XOM, GOOG, SO, BP, MCD, HD, SWK, T, JNK, VZ, Sold Out: CVX, CHD, GIS,

For the details of Investment Counsel Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 386,189 shares, 22.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,578 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,523 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% Nike Inc (NKE) - 42,476 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Intel Corp (INTC) - 70,572 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%

Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.