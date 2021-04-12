Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, MGM Resorts International, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, MGM Resorts International, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Schlumberger, BHP Group, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPHB, SLB, BHP, FANG, PXD, BKNG, IDXX, OIH, IEO, IEZ, IAI, VB, VALE, HLT, CAT, VWO, FNDA, MAT, WD5A, DBC, IGIB, UNP, EWT, EWN, WYNN, XEC, EWY, TGT, SMIN, HFC, USCI, BPYU, RJI, ARKW, SH, IGLB, FB, ITA, FLGT, CMC, CLNE, LOW, SLV, WPC, LUV, IBOC, UNH, BABA, OPK, GSP, ZNGA,
- Added Positions: MGM, EPD, PINS, AAPL, MAR, FVRR, DIS, PLTR, VICI, SQ, ULTA, FSLY, QCOM, MBB, PYPL, AYX, VIG, STOR, BRK.B, GOVT, CRWD, SHOP, SBUX, MELI, WD, VAC, NVDA, PFE, SE, NEE, USHY, ANGL, WM, LULU, SPLV, GSIE, EMB, TSLA, SCHD, MUB, ISRG, WMC, JD, JPM, MDT, ETSY, DGRO, EEMA, PSEC, BND, HYMB, JQUA, KXI, NVS, RGEN, TEAM,
- Reduced Positions: TTD, VGSH, AMZN, SPG, CRSP, HDV, CCL, NVCR, SPTL, ATVI, TDOC, IGSB, LQD, GOLD, SOXX, DOCU, SPY, AVGO, WIX, MA, SCHA, BAM, IGM, VZ, IYJ, IEF, IYC, SCHV, V, SHY, VGT, CCI, O, IYT, FMB, TSM, EQIX, MAC, GOOGL, SCHW, T, NEAR, OKTA, TWLO, AMT, QUAL, CRM, ITOT, NCLH, ABBV, IVV, ACC, LMBS, ARKG, FMHI, IRM, COST, IAT, ITB, NET, MSFT, BRX, NOW, SRC, BR, FRT, GOOG, QRVO, HLI, GEM, BLK, BA, MTUM, CVS, MDB, VCSH, FIXD, SUB, SPYD, CXW, ET, VTR, BEP, ZTS, VEEV, PSA, ROKU, MKC, ARKK, BIL, SHV, COUP, SPLG, PEP, UPS, FDL, HYLS,
- Sold Out: IHI, FDN, EA, IHF, SPIB, USMV, HUBS, SHYG, MRK, FHLC, AMGN, LMT, WORK, LVS, HOG, WMT, MCO, MPW, DXCM, ADBE, VLO, ZEN, TTWO, NIO, GLD,
For the details of Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teamwork+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 679,352 shares, 19.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 491,220 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
- Visa Inc (V) - 87,337 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 53,716 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 6,759 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 110,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 110,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 42,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $145.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2409.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 1220.06%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 194,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 172.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 395,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 195.20%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 57.21%. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 292.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The sale prices were between $232.95 and $252.54, with an estimated average price of $244.11.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.
