Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Old National Bancorp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC owns 1984 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 699,003 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 524,881 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,522 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.92% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,681,404 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.56% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 980,142 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $178.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $72.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 117.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 312,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 486.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 170,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 105.26%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $320.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Old National Bancorp by 258.84%. The purchase prices were between $16.56 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 129,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 130,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 93.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.56 and $20, with an estimated average price of $16.2.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The sale prices were between $96.01 and $130.16, with an estimated average price of $112.41.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05.