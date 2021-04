Private Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

Investment company Private Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Deckers Outdoor Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Private Capital Group, LLC owns 2051 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 229,008 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.93% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 101,313 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 84,823 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.59% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 122,309 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.48% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 267,269 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53%

For the details of Private Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,560 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,283 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $171.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,907 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Coloplast A/S. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $15.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9401.91%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,859 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 160.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 23177.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.41%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,984 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 72.29%. The purchase prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.64. The stock is now traded at around $225.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 889 shares as of 2021-03-31. Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $345.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2021-03-31. Here is the complete portfolio of Private Capital Group, LLC . Also check out:1. Private Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks 2. Private Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies , and3. Private Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks 4. Stocks that Private Capital Group, LLC keeps buying