Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich Sold $1.2 million of Shares

April 12, 2021 | About: PANW +1.67%

EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Klarich (insider trades) sold 3,500 shares of PANW on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $342.49 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $34.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $355.360000 with and P/S ratio of 9.01.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of PANW stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $342.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.76% since.
  • EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of PANW stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $328.09. The price of the stock has increased by 8.31% since.
  • Director Mark D Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of PANW stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $327.85. The price of the stock has increased by 8.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PANW, click here

