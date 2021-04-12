The Estee Lauder Inc (EL) EVP & CFO Tracey Thomas Travis Sold $6.9 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of The Estee Lauder Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tracey Thomas Travis (insider trades) sold 22,924 shares of EL on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $300.01 a share. The total sale was $6.9 million.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc is a beauty products manufacturer providing Skin care, Makeup, Fragrance and Hair care services. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a market cap of $110 billion; its shares were traded at around $303.220000 with a P/E ratio of 121.75 and P/S ratio of 7.82. The dividend yield of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc stocks is 0.67%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated The Estee Lauder Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of EL stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $300.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

