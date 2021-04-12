Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) EVP, People/Culture & GC Craig E Hunsaker Sold $511,019 of Shares

EVP, People/Culture & GC of Alphatec Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Craig E Hunsaker (insider trades) sold 30,840 shares of ATEC on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $16.57 a share. The total sale was $511,019.

Alphatec Holdings Inc is a medical technology company. It is engaged in the design, development and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio includes Biolocs, cervical, interbody, and others. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.100000 with and P/S ratio of 7.93.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, People/Culture & GC Craig E Hunsaker sold 30,840 shares of ATEC stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $16.57. The price of the stock has increased by 3.2% since.

