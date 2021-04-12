Inari Medical Inc (NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill, Sold $561,050 of Shares

CFO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mitch C. Hill, (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of NARI on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $112.21 a share. The total sale was $561,050.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $5.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.940000 with a P/E ratio of 633.01 and P/S ratio of 35.53.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $112.21. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $103.31. The price of the stock has increased by 10.29% since.

COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of NARI stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $109.24. The price of the stock has increased by 4.3% since.

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,450,000 shares of NARI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $112.86. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NARI, click here